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Trump promises $6,300 payout to US adults if Republicans win election

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US President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, on Sept 9.

US President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, on Sept 9.

PHOTO: REUTERS

DALLAS, Texas – US President Donald Trump said on Sept 9 that he would issue a US$5,000 (S$6,300) dividend to every adult in the United States if Republicans maintain control of Congress in November’s election.

“If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them... because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for US$5,000,” Trump said at a Republican convention in Dallas.

“The only caveat I have is that the dividend that w’re making must be spent in the United States of America,” he added.

No further details were immediately available about the proposal. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.