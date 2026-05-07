Trump praises late Ted Turner as ‘one of the Greats of Broadcast History’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

CNN founder Ted Turner, seen here in 2019, died on May 6 aged 87.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump paid tribute on May 6 to cable news titan Ted Turner, calling the CNN founder “one of the Greats of Broadcast History.”

“Ted Turner, one of the Greats of All Time, just died,” Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“One of the Greats of Broadcast History, and a friend of mine. Whenever I needed him, he was there, always willing to fight for a good cause!”

Mr Trump, who built his political career in part by disparaging negative reporting as “fake news” – often specifically targeting CNN – also said on May 6 he looked forward to the network coming under new ownership.

CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery is the target of a hostile takeover by Paramount Skydance, which is headed by the son of Mr Trump’s billionaire ally, Mr Larry Ellison.

The deal is pending regulatory approval.

“Maybe the new buyers, wonderful people, will be able to bring it back to its former credibility and glory,” Mr Trump said in his post.

The merged entity will include CNN, CBS, HBO and Nickelodeon as well as some of Hollywood’s most valuable franchises, including Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and the DC Universe. AFP