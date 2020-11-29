Trump pays $4m for Wisconsin recount, Biden gains 132 votes

LOS ANGELES/ WASHINGTON • A recount in Wisconsin's largest county demanded by Republican President Donald Trump's election campaign ended on Friday with Democratic President-elect Joe Biden gaining votes.

After the recount in Milwaukee county, Mr Biden had a net gain of 132 votes, out of nearly 460,000 cast. Overall, Mr Biden gained 257 votes to Mr Trump's 125.

Mr Trump's campaign had demanded recounts in two of Wisconsin's most populous and Democratic-leaning counties, after losing Wisconsin to Mr Biden by over 20,000 votes.

The two recounts will cost the Trump campaign US$3 million (S$4 million).

Dane county is expected to finish its recount on Sunday.

Overall, Mr Biden won the Nov 3 US presidential election with 306 Electoral College votes - many more than the 270 needed for victory - to Mr Trump's 232. Mr Biden also leads by more than six million in the popular vote tally.

After the recount ended, Milwaukee county clerk George Christenson said: "The recount demonstrates what we already know: that elections in Milwaukee County are fair, transparent, accurate and secure."

The Trump campaign is still expected to mount a legal challenge to the overall result in Wisconsin, but time is running out. The state is due to certify its presidential result next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a federal appeals court on Friday rejected a request by Mr Trump's campaign to block Mr Biden from being declared the winner of Pennsylvania, dealing another significant setback to the bid to overturn election results.

"Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so," wrote Judge Stephanos Bibas on behalf of a three-judge panel.

"Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here," wrote Judge Bibas, who was nominated by Mr Trump. The case could still be appealed to the United States Supreme Court.

Pennsylvania certified Mr Biden, who won the state's popular vote, as its winner this week. Under Pennsylvania law, the candidate who wins the popular vote in the state gets all of the state's 20 electoral votes.

Mr Trump has refused to concede to his Democratic rival and continues to claim, without evidence, widespread voter fraud.

But as his legal challenges to the results fail, he said on Thursday he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden, the closest he has come to conceding the election.

Soon after Friday's ruling, Mr Trump posted a video from Newsmax on Twitter about alleged voter fraud in Nevada.

The Trump campaign filed the Pennsylvania case earlier this month, saying that county election officials had treated mail-in ballots inconsistently and asking US District Judge Matthew Brann to halt certification of the results.

