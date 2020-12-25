Trump pardons former aides, triggering outrage

PALM BEACH (Florida) • United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday granted pardons to former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former adviser Roger Stone, sweeping away the most important convictions under the long-running Russia election probe.

He also issued a pardon for Mr Charles Kushner, a real estate developer and father of Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Mr Trump, taking advantage of a right granted by the Constitution only to the president, has issued two lots of pardons in as many days, and more are anticipated as he faces the end of his presidency on Jan 20.

The pardons quickly triggered a fierce backlash. Among those pardoned were security guards convicted of killing 14 civilians in a 2007 Baghdad massacre.

In total, Mr Trump issued pardons for 26 individuals, and commuted part or all of the sentences of an additional three people. A commutation removes the punishment but leaves the conviction in place.

Of special interest for Mr Trump has been attacking the results of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign, a case Mr Trump has repeatedly dismissed as a political witch hunt.

Reacting to the pardons, Republican Senator Ben Sasse said: "This is rotten to the core."

Besides Mr Manafort and Mr Stone, Mr Trump has pardoned two other major figures from the Russia probe, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former adviser George Papadopoulos.

The Manafort pardon spared the long-time Republican operative from serving the bulk of his 71/2-year prison term. Mr Manafort, 70, was among the first in Mr Trump's inner circle to face charges brought by Mr Mueller.

Mr Manafort worked on Mr Trump's campaign for five months in 2016. In 2018, Mr Trump called him a "brave man" for not cooperating with federal authorities.

Mr Stone was convicted in November last year by a Washington jury of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Mr Kushner was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty in 2004 to 18 counts of tax evasion, witness tampering and making unlawful campaign donations.

Iraqis expressed outrage and sadness after Mr Trump delivered pardons to the four Blackwater security contractors who were convicted of murder and manslaughter six years ago for the Nisour Square massacre.

The four, all former US servicemen, opened fire unprovoked on the crowded square in 2007, in an incident that left at least 14 civilians dead - though the Iraqi authorities put the toll as high as 17 - while wounding dozens more.

"I knew we'd never get justice," Iraqi police officer Fares Saadi, who led the investigations, told Agence France-Presse.

In a tweet, retired US general Mark Hertling, who served in Iraq, called the Blackwater pardons "egregious and disgusting".

