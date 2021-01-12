Trump orders US flags lowered to honour Capitol Police officers

WASHINGTON • The White House lowered its American flag to half-staff, three days after a police officer died from injuries suffered while fending off supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol building.

Mr Trump issued a proclamation on Sunday directing that flags be lowered at all embassies, consular offices and United States facilities abroad, including military installations and naval vessels.

He called it "a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice" of Capitol Police officers Brian Sicknick, who died last Thursday, and Howard Liebengood, whose death was announced on Sunday, as well as "all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across this great nation".

Mr Trump had faced calls from lawmakers on both sides to take the step in honour of Mr Sicknick after protesters, egged on by the President, invaded the seat of Congress in Washington. Despite widespread criticism, he had refused to lower the flags, but relented on Sunday.

A person familiar with the matter said Mr Trump made the decision independently, not because of pressure from advisers.

President-elect Joe Biden has spoken with Mr Sicknick's brother, a presidential transition official said on Sunday. Mr Trump has not contacted Mr Sicknick's family to offer condolences, The New York Times quoted an unidentified aide to Vice-President Mike Pence as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican, said in a letter to Mr Trump that Mr Sicknick "laid down his life in protection of our democracy" and asked that the flag atop the White House be lowered to half-staff to match the one over the Capitol dome.

