Trump orders flags flown at half mast after shootings

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Donald Trump ordered Sunday (Aug 4) flags on all government buildings to be flown at half mast for the next five days to mourn the victims of two mass shootings.

"Our Nation mourns with those whose loved ones were murdered in the tragic shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, and we share in the pain and suffering of all those who were injured in these two senseless attacks," he said in a presidential proclamation.

"As a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible acts of violence ... I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds" until sundown on August 8.