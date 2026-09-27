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Trump offered to sell arms to China, US ambassador says

China is considered by most US policymakers to be the greatest military, economic and diplomatic rival of the United States.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has asked Chinese President Xi Jinping whether he would like to buy US weapons, David Perdue, the US ambassador to China said in a television interview on Sept 27.

“President Trump continues to say, ‘Hey, we sell arms to other people around the world,’” Perdue said on Fox News Sunday, while discussing the state visit by Xi to Washington last week.

“He actually asked President Xi would he like to buy some at one point.”

Perdue did not give further details and did not reveal Xi’s reply.

An admission that the US president offered to sell arms to China is extraordinary.

China is considered by most US policymakers and legislators of both parties to be the greatest military, economic and diplomatic rival of the United States – the only real challenger to America as a superpower.

When asked for comment, the White House said through a US official that the United States had no plans to sell arms to China.

The State Department said in a statement that “US law prohibits arms sales to China, and there is no offer or plan to sell arms to China.”

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China has the world’s fastest-growing military, and for decades US officials across administrations, including in the current one, have warned of a potential military clash between the two nuclear-armed powers in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly over the island of Taiwan or China’s aggressive actions in territory claimed by US allies in the South and East China Seas.

Chinese defence companies, with the approval of the Chinese government, are supporting adversaries of the United States, including Iran and Russia, by selling them dual-use equipment and satellite imagery, as well as planning the secret export of weapons, according to US officials.

The United States has imposed sanctions on some Chinese companies.

The United States has been the dominant military power in the Asia-Pacific region, but that strength is fading relative to China’s, especially as the Trump administration diverts resources from the region for use in its war against Iran.

In recent years, the US defence industry has also struggled to manufacture weapons systems at a rate considered sufficient for global needs by US officials.

“If there was any ambiguity about whether President Trump views China as a security threat, this disclosure by @USAmbChina Perdue puts the question to rest,” Ryan Hass, a former career diplomat and White House national security official who is director of the China Centre at the Brookings Institution, wrote on social media.

“Trump’s offer to sell weapons to China will be unsettling to American partners at the pointy edge of China’s spear,” he added.

Those partners include the Philippines, Japan and Taiwan, the de facto independent island and democracy that the Chinese Communist Party seeks to rule.

Trump has been withholding a US$14 billion (S$17.9 billion) sale of weapons to Taiwan, even though the US government has been required by law since 1979 to send arms of a defensive nature to the island.

The latest arms package was put together by State Department officials and was approved by congressional leaders early in 2026, but has since languished at the department, The New York Times reported.

Senators sent a bipartisan letter in May to Trump urging him to move forward with the sale.

On Sept 23, hours before Xi arrived in Washington, four Republican senators led by Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth asking for the same thing.

They also pressed the two men to allocate US$300 million in aid for purchasing arms that Congress had already approved for Taiwan, as well as US$1 billion for the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative, a US defence programme.

When a Fox News interviewer asked Perdue on Sept 27 about the widespread concerns over withheld weapons sales and military aid to Taiwan, Perdue pointed out that Trump had approved US$11 billion in arms sales to Taiwan in 2025.

And he said “there are continuing conversations about other sales. He and President Xi talk about that every time they get together.”

It was then that Perdue said Trump had argued that the United States sells arms to “other people around the world,” and offered such sales to Xi.

China has said Xi has told Trump that he opposes the United States selling weapons to Taiwan.

In May, after leaving a Beijing summit with Xi, Trump told reporters he had discussed Taiwan arms sales with Xi “in great detail.”

Such conversations – the existence of which Perdue underscored in his remarks Sept 27 – are a violation of a 1982 document in which the United States agreed to broaden its support of Taiwan; one of the assurances said Washington “has not agreed to consult with” China on arms sales to Taiwan.

When asked in May about that commitment, Trump replied: “Well, I think the 1980s is a long way. That’s a big, far distance.”

In a Fox News interview recorded in May while he was in Beijing, Trump said he was holding back Taiwan arms sales because it was a “very good negotiating chip” with China.

After the summit last week, Trump said he and Xi did not talk much about Taiwan. “Right now, it’s fine,” he said. “It’s just moving along.” NYTIMES