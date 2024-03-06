Trump dominating Super Tuesday as he moves closer to Biden rematch

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California/PALM BEACH, Florida - Donald Trump swept Republican presidential nominating contests in a swath of states on March 5, Edison Research projected, brushing aside rival Nikki Haley and marching onward towards a rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

Voters in 15 states and one United States territory were casting ballots for presidential nominees on Super Tuesday, with polls scheduled to close throughout the evening until Alaska wraps up the day at midnight Eastern Time (1pm Singapore time, March 6).

Trump won in Texas, Arkansas, North Carolina, Virginia, Oklahoma and Tennessee, Edison projected.

Immigration and the economy are leading concerns for voters in both parties, Edison exit polls in California, North Carolina and Virginia showed.

A majority of Republican voters in those states said they backed deporting illegal immigrants.

Trump, who frequently denigrates migrants, has promised to mount the largest deportation effort in US history if elected.

Ms Katherine Meredith, a 65-year-old housewife, voted for Trump in California’s Huntington Beach, which includes a significant Trump base despite California’s strong Democratic leanings.

“The border is a complete catastrophe,” she said.

Mr Biden was expected to sail through the Democratic contests, though activists opposed to his strong support of Israel called on Muslim Americans and progressives to cast “uncommitted” protest votes in Minnesota as they did before in Michigan.

The president easily won in Texas, Arkansas, North Carolina, Virginia, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Iowa, Edison projected.

Trump, who has dominated the Republican campaign from the start despite his litany of criminal charges, has swept all but one of the contests so far, winnowing a sprawling Republican field of candidates down to two.

While Trump cannot win enough delegates to formally clinch the nomination on March 5, another dominant performance would further pressure Mrs Haley, a former United Nations ambassador under Trump and a former South Carolina governor, to drop her long-shot bid.

Virginia had been among the states that Mrs Haley’s advisers had circled as an opportunity for a potential upset because of higher proportions of wealthy, college-educated voters who tend to back her over Trump.

The day’s contests will award more than one-third of Republican delegates – and more than 70 per cent of the number needed to secure the nomination.

We’re going to win every state tonight

Trump told Fox that his focus was on Mr Biden, adding: “We’re going to win every state tonight.”

Trump’s advisers have said they expect him to eliminate Mrs Haley mathematically no later than March 19, when two-thirds of the states will have voted.

Trump is scheduled to begin his first criminal trial six days later in New York, where he is charged with falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 presidential run.

Mr Biden said in an interview on Power 98 FM, a hip-hop and R&B radio station that serves Charlotte, North Carolina, that the elections were a chance to take on “the extreme division and violence the Maga Republicans are pushing”, using the acronym for Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan.