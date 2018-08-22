Trump not hopeful about China trade talks

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump has said he does not expect much progress from trade talks with China this week in Washington.

Speaking to Reuters in an interview on Monday, Mr Trump said that he had "no timeframe" for ending the trade dispute with China, which threatens to impose tariffs on virtually all goods traded between the world's two largest economies. "I'm like them; I have a long horizon," he said.

The talks this week come as new US tariffs on US$16 billion (S$22 billion) of Chinese goods take effect at 12:01am (12.01pm Singapore) tomorrow, along with retaliatory tariffs from Beijing on an equal amount of US goods.

The US Trade Representative's Office is also holding hearings this week on proposals for tariffs on a further US$200 billion of Chinese goods that will start to directly hit consumer products.

Mr Trump said Chinese negotiators would be arriving shortly, adding that he did not "anticipate much" from the mid-level discussions. He said resolving the trade dispute will "take time because China had done too well for too long, and had become spoiled".

"They dealt with people that, frankly, didn't know what they were doing, to allow us to get into this position," he said.

Mr Trump also accused China of manipulating its currency to make up for having to pay tariffs imposed by Washington, while arguing that the US central bank should be more accommodating.

The meetings, expected to take place today and tomorrow in Washington, are the first formal US-China trade talks since June, when US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met Chinese economic adviser Liu He in Beijing but returned with no agreements.

Since then, Washington and Beijing have been locked in escalating rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs, with tariffs on US$50 billion in goods by each country expected to be in place by tomorrow. Mr Trump has threatened to impose duties on virtually all of the more than US$500 billion of Chinese goods exported to the United States.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang, asked about Mr Trump's comments at a regular news briefing in Beijing yesterday, reiterated that China hoped the talks could reach a "good result".

"We hope that both sides can sit down quietly and steadily, and dedicate themselves to getting a good result on the basis of equality, parity and trust," Mr Lu said.

Mr Trump's tariffs are part of his administration's effort to pressure China into making major changes to its economic policies to better protect intellectual property, end its industrial subsidy efforts and open its markets to foreign competition. Beijing denies US allegations that it systematically forces the unfair transfer of US technology and insists that it adheres to World Trade Organisation rules.

