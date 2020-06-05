Trump not considering sanctions on Xi

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump says he is not considering placing sanctions on Chinese President Xi Jinping personally over Beijing's push to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong.

Mr Trump last Friday ordered his administration to begin the process of eliminating special US treatment for Hong Kong to punish China over the move, and said the US would also impose sanctions on individuals seen as responsible for "smothering... Hong Kong's freedom".

"I haven't thought of that," Mr Trump said on Wednesday when asked during a TV interview whether he was thinking about imposing sanctions on Mr Xi.

Asked about his relationship with the Chinese President, Mr Trump said: "Haven't spoken to him in a while. It was very good."

The US leader praised a trade agreement the two countries signed in January, but criticised Beijing for the coronavirus pandemic, which began in China.

REUTERS