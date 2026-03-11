Trump nominee for State Department role drops out after his race comments jeopardised confirmation

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Jeremy Carl was US President Donald Trump’s nominee for assistant secretary of state for international organisations.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump’s nominee for a senior State Department position withdrew from consideration on March 10 after his controversial comments about Jewish people and diminishing white power stirred rare Republican opposition to the president’s choice.

In a statement on X, Mr Jeremy Carl, Mr Trump’s nominee for assistant secretary of state for international organisations, thanked Mr Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their support, but said their backing was not sufficient.

“We also needed the unanimous support of every GOP Senator on the Committee on Foreign Relations, given the unanimous opposition of Senate Democrats to my candidacy, and unfortunately, at this time this unanimous support was not forthcoming,” Mr Carl said, using the acronym for Grand Old Party, a nickname for the Republican Party.

The influential Senate committee typically votes on a nomination before sending it to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

Mr Carl’s nomination was in doubt since Republican Senator John Curtis of Utah, a member of the committee, said after Mr Carl’s nomination hearing in February he did not believe Mr Carl was the right person to represent the country’s best interests at international organisations.

Mr Curtis cited Mr Carl’s “anti-Israel views” and “insensitive remarks” about Jewish people as disqualifying factors.

Failing to support a Trump nominee is a rare rebuke by the Republican-majority Senate, which to date has backed the vast majority of the president’s nominations and policies.

The White House and State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lawmakers questioned Mr Carl at the hearing about his prior comments about Jewish people and his belief in the “great replacement theory,” a discredited conspiracy theory associated with white supremacy that leftist and Jewish elites are engineering the ethnic and cultural replacement of white people with non-white immigrants.

Mr Carl said at the hearing that he did not remember making some of the comments read aloud by senators and he regretted some others.

“I made some comments in interviews about minimising the effects of the Holocaust that were absolutely wrong,” he said.

When asked at the hearing whether there was an effort to replace white Americans under way, Mr Carl said he believed Democratic immigration policies have “certainly sent signs of that.”

Mr Carl is currently a senior fellow at the conservative Claremont Institute think tank.

He was a deputy assistant secretary of the interior during Mr Trump’s first term. REUTERS