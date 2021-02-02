Trump names new impeachment lawyers after parting with team

WASHINGTON • Former United States president Donald Trump said two lawyers will take over representing him at his impeachment trial, after parting ways with his previous defence team.

Mr David Schoen and Mr Bruce L. Castor Jr will head his defence, Mr Trump said on Sunday. His previous lawyers departed over the weekend, leaving him without representation just more than a week before his trial is to start.

Mr Schoen has already been working with Mr Trump and other advisers to prepare for the trial, and both Mr Schoen and Mr Castor agree that the impeachment is unconstitutional, the former president said.

Former White House lawyers Pat Cipollone and Eric Herschmann are still in touch with Mr Trump but will not take an official role in his defence, said two people familiar with the matter.

Mr Schoen previously represented Trump adviser Roger Stone and victims of terrorism under the Anti-Terrorism Act, according to Mr Trump's office. He practises across the US, focusing on civil rights litigation in Alabama and federal criminal defence work, including white collar cases, in New York.

Mr Castor was district attorney of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, from 2000 to 2008 and later twice elected Montgomery County commissioner, according to a release. He also served as solicitor-general and acting attorney-general of Pennsylvania.

The move comes as the former president faces a deadline today to file an initial response to the impeachment charge, and the trial is expected to begin on Feb 9.

Citing sources it did not identify, CNN reported that other lawyers representing Mr Trump parted ways after he wanted them to argue that the Nov 3 election had been stolen from him by massive fraud, an argument he has already lost in multiple court challenges. They prefer to focus on the constitutionality of impeaching a president who has already left office.

The House impeached Mr Trump on one charge of incitement of insurrection after he encouraged supporters who went on to riot at the US Capitol on Jan 6 in an effort to stop the counting of Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden.

BLOOMBERG