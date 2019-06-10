Trump mixes national, economic security in hurting trade partners

WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump is increasingly blurring the line between America's national and economic security, enabling him to harness powerful tools meant to punish the world's worst global actors and redirect them at trading partners.

Over a few weeks, he has declared European and Japanese cars, Chinese telecom equipment and Mexican immigrants as national security threats. Those declarations have given him the authority to use Cold War powers to inflict pain through tariffs, government blacklists and other restrictions.

While previous administrations tried to deal with economic and security threats separately, Mr Trump has deliberately mixed the two, viewing another country's trade practices to be as dangerous to the US as its military abilities.

It is a view he has espoused since the 2016 campaign trail, where he pushed his "America First" agenda and vowed to protect companies that he believed were on the losing end of global trade. His approach has grown more aggressive over the past two years, culminating in an expansive view of national security.

He threatened to invoke emergency powers created in 1977 to impose tariffs on Mexico, making him the first president to aim at a close ally a law traditionally used to impose economic sanctions on foreign adversaries for terrorism and other wrongdoing.

He has made heavy use of a 1962 provision that allows him to slap tariffs on imports that are found to pose a national security threat, most recently declaring cars from Europe and Japan a risk to America.

And the administration has turned to a Cold War playbook with China, blacklisting companies like telecom giant Huawei from buying US products and drawing up new restrictions on the types of technology - like biotech and high-performance computing - that can be exported overseas.



"To this administration, everything is about national security," said Dr Chad Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. "They use it as an excuse to impose tariffs in ways that would otherwise violate trade rules."

Mr Trump says the approach is a response to years of failed diplomacy that did nothing to stop jobs, manufacturing ability and innovation from leaving the United States, presenting a direct threat to the country's future.

"Economic security is national security," Mr Peter Navarro, the White House trade adviser, said last year in a speech in Washington. "And if you think about everything the Trump administration has been doing in terms of economic and defence policy, you understand that this maxim really is the guiding principle."

Critics say the strategy is allowing the administration to make an end run around trade rules meant to prevent the US and other countries from ratcheting up barriers and falling into endless trade wars. Rules set by Congress and the World Trade Organisation carve out wide latitude for presidential action based on national security, letting the administration erect economic barriers that it would otherwise be restricted from building.

But equating economic security with national security carries risks, including straining relations with foreign governments and turning already contentious issues - like trade practices - into intractable disputes. Republican lawmakers and business groups warn that lumping tough, disparate issues together will chill relations with other governments and put US companies at a disadvantage.

Mr Trump was the first president to threaten tariffs using the emergency powers Act and the first to invoke it to punish Mexico. The law, an outgrowth of the Trading With the Enemy Act, was used during the Cold War to impose economic sanctions on the Soviet Union. Presidents have made increasingly broad interpretations of the Act since the 1990s: Mr George H.W. Bush declared an emergency on the proliferation of chemical weapons, while Mr George W. Bush declared one because of the threat of terrorism. Mr Barack Obama used the law to take on transnational criminal organisations and cybertheft.

The Trump administration is facing challenges in court and at the World Trade Organisation over its use of national security provisions.

NYTIMES