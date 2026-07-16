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Trump Media to license Truth Social data to financial services firms

The product, available to enterprise customers starting August, is expected to create a new revenue stream for the company.

Trump Media & Technology Group on July 16 launched Truth API, a licensed data feed that will provide financial services companies with “the fastest” access to posts from the highest-ranking Truth Social accounts.

The paid-for application programming interface (API) is aimed at giving “immediate, verified access to information” on Truth Social to organisations that prioritise tracking influential posts on the platform, the company said in a statement.

“Until now... firms that prioritise tracking influential Truth posts have relied on manual monitoring. Truth API closes the gap,” it said, adding that the feed is designed for businesses “most impacted by the cost of a delay in information” such as algorithmic trading firms.

The API will be significantly faster than scraping Truth Social data, Trump Media interim chief executive officer Kevin McGurn said in an interview with Axios earlier in the day.

The product, available to enterprise customers starting August, is expected to create a new revenue stream for the company.

It will provide round-the-clock coverage of influential posts on Truth Social and include an archive of posts dating back to 2022. REUTERS