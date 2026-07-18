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Trump Media pitched $130,000 monthly fee for ‘fastest’ feed of US president’s posts, FT reports

Posts by US President Donald Trump on his Truth Social site have significantly impacted global markets.

LONDON - Donald Trump’s social media company has discussed charging traders and investors as much as US$100,000 (S$130,000) a month for faster access to the US president’s posts on his Truth Social platform, the Financial Times reported on July 17.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which owns Truth Social, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters could not independently verify the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The company on July 16 unveiled a paid-for, licensed data feed called “Truth API” to provide banks and trading firms “the fastest” access to posts from influential Truth Social accounts.

The product will deliver posts from the 10 most influential accounts to customers at a significantly faster pace than a regular push notification on the Truth Social platform, a spokesperson said.

The move would be TMTG’s first step into data licensing, opening up a new revenue stream for the company, which has faced challenges in scaling its media business amid intense competition from larger social media firms.

Shares of TMTG pared most losses after the FT report. They were last down 0.4 per cent in afternoon trading and have fallen about 27 per cent this year.

Trump’s announcements on Truth Social, such as his “Liberation Day” tariffs and posts about trade restrictions on China, have significantly impacted global markets.

This makes his posts a crucial source of information for traders, businesses and financial institutions.

On April 9, 2025, Wall Street’s main indexes turned sharply higher after Trump said in a Truth Social post that he would pause many of his new tariffs for 90 days.

The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust holds roughly 114.75 million shares, representing about 41 per cent of all outstanding stock in Truth Social’s parent company, TMTG, according to regulatory filings.

The trust, which his children oversee, administers Trump’s investments. REUTERS