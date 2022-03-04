Trump may have engaged in criminal conduct: US probe panel

WASHINGTON • The congressional committee investigating last year's Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol has said former president Donald Trump may have engaged in criminal conduct in his bid to overturn his election defeat.

In a court filing on Wednesday - one of the US House of Representatives Select Committee's most detailed releases of findings yet - the panel said Mr Trump potentially engaged in a conspiracy to defraud the United States and may have obstructed an official proceeding.

The select committee's members have previously said they would consider passing along evidence of criminal conduct by Mr Trump to the Justice Department. Such a move, known as a criminal referral, would be largely symbolic, but would increase political pressure on Attorney-General Merrick Garland to charge the former president and thrust his department into a political firestorm.

"Evidence and information available to the committee establishes a good-faith belief that Mr Trump and others may have engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts," the select committee said in a court filing.

"The select committee also has a good-faith basis for concluding that the president and members of his campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States," the filing said.

The document was filed in a federal court in Los Angeles as part of the select committee's dispute with Dr John Eastman, a lawyer who had advised Mr Trump on a plan to invalidate election results in key battleground states.

Dr Eastman sued the committee in December, seeking to block a congressional subpoena requesting that he turn over thousands of e-mails.

Mr Trump has repeatedly called the committee's inquiry a politically motivated probe.

The court filing included e-mails obtained by the select committee from the day of the attack, including one where a lawyer for then-Vice-President Mike Pence said no judges would endorse Dr Eastman's legal strategy for overturning Mr Trump's election defeat.

Attorney regulators in California said on Tuesday they have been investigating Dr Eastman and whether he had acted unethically in his work for Mr Trump.

