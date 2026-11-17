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(From left) Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, Indian PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, and Australian PM Anthony Albanese ahead of a meeting on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, on Nov 17.

MANILA – US President Donald Trump highlighted the importance of collaborating on AI with partner countries India, Australia, and Japan, amid rising competition with China over sensitive technologies.

The four leaders held their first summit of the so-called Quad group in two years, holding talks in the Philippines’ capital of Manila on Nov 17.

Trump said the group is launching an AI accelerator, and also spending more than US$85 million (S$109.6 million) to expand access to trusted AI ecosystems across the Indo-Pacific.

“We want to ensure that the future of this critical technology is dominated by nations that share our values and our common interests,” Trump said. “We want to make sure that it turns out to be as good as it can be. And think of it, they’re all talking about, this is bigger than the industrial revolution. Bigger than the Internet.”

Trump announced some new Quad initiatives, including a business leaders forum and plans to conduct exercises with maritime patrol aircraft.

The group was also working on critical mineral deals to “ensure that none of our nations is vulnerable to coercion by any single foreign supplier”, he said, a likely reference to China, which dominates the global supply chain in rare earths.

Australia’s Anthony Albanese, Japan’s Sanae Takaichi and India’s Narendra Modi hailed the Quad partnership. Albanese said the discussions on Nov 17 would focus on the economic futures of their countries, including the development of critical minerals, rare earths and maritime security.

Takaichi highlighted the Quad’s role in contributing to peace and stability in the region, while Modi, who has had a rocky relationship with Trump over the past year, said the group’s objective was to provide “trusted solutions” for the Indo-Pacific region.

During a group photo before the meeting, Trump called Modi a “tough guy” and Takaichi “even tougher”. Modi was expressionless and later appeared to try to usher the leaders out while Trump was answering questions from the media. Trump later said all three leaders were “highly respected” and called Modi a “great leader” and friend.

Xi Summit

Trump’s visit to the Philippines comes ahead of a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on Nov 19, which will then be followed by a highly anticipated trilateral summit with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Quad’s purpose is to create a favourable balance of power in the region through intelligence sharing and pooling of resources, including on critical minerals and port infrastructure, Sameer Lalwani, a senior fellow in the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said before Trump’s arrival in Manila.

“The meeting of the Quad before the Trump-Xi meeting at APEC is a powerful reminder that the US still prioritises this group to compete against Chinese influence and power,” he said.

Holding the meeting in the Philippines, which has a long-standing territorial dispute with Beijing in the South China, was also significant, he said, highlighting how the bloc “can band together to blunt China’s belligerence toward regional powers”.

Many Asian nations are struggling to navigate growing Chinese military and economic influence, while also trying to insulate their economies against an unpredictable and increasingly protectionist US under Trump.

Ahead of Trump’s arrival, the US announced major restrictions on chip exports to South-east Asian nations in a bid to tighten China’s access to the world’s most advanced technology.

Data centre operators in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia will need a US government license to purchase advanced AI chips from Nvidia and other American manufacturers, according to new rules from the Commerce Department. BLOOMBERG