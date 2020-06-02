Trump lambasts Governor Cuomo, saying New York 'lost to looters and scum' in racially charged protests

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - US President Donald Trump ripped into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for not requesting National Guard troops to stop looting, declaring in a tweet that New York City had been "lost" to looters and other "Lowlife & Scum".

Stores in New York City were looted during continuing protests on Monday (June 1) night over the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis police custody last week.

The Associated Press reported that police made arrests inside the Macy's flagship department store in Manhattan.

On Monday, Mr Trump threatened to deploy the US military to end "riots and lawlessness" across the country that followed the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd.