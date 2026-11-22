Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump (left) and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un last met in person in 2019.

US President Donald Trump explored the possibility of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his recent Asia tour, but the summit failed to materialise after Pyongyang presented conditions Washington deemed unacceptable, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Nov 21.

The details of the conditions set by North Korea remain unknown.

Trump, whose political standing has weakened following his Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm elections earlier in November, sought a legacy-defining diplomatic achievement, but efforts to arrange the summit reached an impasse, according to the newspaper.

Before departing for his overseas trip, Trump told reporters that he might meet Kim in China. The WSJ said Trump had strongly urged his aides to arrange a meeting with Kim, whom he last met in person in 2019.

Trump visited the Philippines for Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related meetings and China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit earlier.

US officials considered formally ending the 1950-1953 Korean War, whose fighting ceased under an armistice agreement more than 70 years ago, the newspaper said.

The officials were also quoted as discussing the issuance of a statement that would neither recognise North Korea as a nuclear-armed state nor demand the dismantlement of its nuclear programme, it added.

In return, Washington planned to seek limits on North Korea’s nuclear tests and missile launches, the WSJ said, adding that the United States may have pursued establishing a liaison office as a first step toward diplomatic relations. KYODO NEWS