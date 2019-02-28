Trump, Kim reunite for dinner and chat

US President Donald Trump has expressed hopes for a "very successful" summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as they shared dinner together in Vietnam's capital city Hanoi yesterday.

Their dinner and one-to-one chat, held at a colonial hotel in the heart of Hanoi, lasted more than two hours.

"It is great to be with you," said Mr Trump, adding that their two countries have made a lot of progress since their first meeting in Singapore last June.

He promised a "tremendous future" and unlimited economic potential for North Korea, adding that he will help to make it happen.

Mr Kim, in return, praised Mr Trump's "courageous decision" to initiate the second summit, and said he would do his best to produce a "great outcome".

Talks between them continue today.

Related Story Sign up for Asian Insider newsletter

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS