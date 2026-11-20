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In 1990, Pete Rose was convicted on two charges of filing false income tax returns by not declaring income he made from selling memorabilia and autographs.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Nov 19 he has issued a posthumous pardon to Pete Rose, the controversial Major League Baseball all-time hits leader who was convicted of tax evasion in 1990.

Rose, who died in 2024 at age 83, was a three-time World Series champion who set MLB records with 4,256 hits and 3,562 games played over the course of his career.

Rose was banned from baseball in 1989 after an investigation found he bet on baseball games, although he was reinstated in 2025 by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who ruled lifetime bans expire upon the death of the person involved.

In 1990, Rose was convicted on two charges of filing false income tax returns by not declaring income he made from selling memorabilia and autographs.

He served five months in a minimum security prison and was released in 1991.

“I have just given a Complete and Total Pardon to the Late, Great Pete Rose, a true Baseball SUPERSTAR & LEGEND, whose record of 4,256 Hits in a Season will never be broken,” Trump posted on social media.

Trump got that wrong – Rose got those hits over the course of his career, not in one season.

Trump also noted Rose’s absence from the Baseball Hall of Fame despite his record hits and games played totals due to his banishment.

He said Rose was “treated terribly by Major League Baseball in not allowing him to go into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Politics, I guess!”

This was the latest instance of Trump making free-wheeling use of his power to pardon people convicted of crimes.

In his second term he has issued notable ones, including more than 1,500 people charged with involvement in the Jan 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol, former New York mayor Rudy Giuilani, former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich and Michael Harris, co-founder of Death Row Records.

Manfred’s reinstatement of Rose had already opened the door for him to have another chance to reach the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame’s veterans committee can consider Rose in the Classic Baseball category involving players whose contributions to the sport largely came before the 1980s.

That group is next scheduled to consider Hall of Fame candidates in December 2027. AFP