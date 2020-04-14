Trump is not firing top coronavirus adviser Fauci: White House

US President Donald Trump had earlier reposted a Twitter message that said "Time to #FireFauci".
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The White House said on Monday (April 13) that US President Donald Trump was not firing US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci despite his retweet of a supporter's #FireFauci message.

"This media chatter is ridiculous - President Trump is not firing Dr Fauci," said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.

"Dr Fauci has been and remains a trusted adviser to President Trump."

Trump on Sunday retweeted a former Republican congressional candidate's tweet that was critical of comments Fauci made in a CNN interview and contained a call for his firing.

Fauci, 79, has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

 
 
 
 

