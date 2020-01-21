Trump is jeered and cheered during visit to Martin Luther King Jr memorial

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump made an unscheduled visit to the Martin Luther King Jr memorial on Monday (Jan 20), the holiday honouring the slain civil rights leader.

Mr Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence were greeted with jeers as well as chants of "U-S-A! U-S-A!" as they visited the memorial late in the afternoon.

Monday is the federal holiday celebrating Mr King, who was shot dead by an assassin in 1968 at age 39. Mr King's efforts are credited with the expansion of black voting and civil rights.