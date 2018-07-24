Trump, Iranian President in war of words

President Donald Trump has warned Iran of severe consequences if it threatens the United States, as rhetoric between the two countries' presidents escalated dramatically.

Mr Trump, in an all-caps message on Twitter addressed to Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday, wrote that the country would face "consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered".

His message came after a speech on Sunday by Mr Rouhani, who warned the US that any conflict with Iran would be the "mother of all wars". Mr Rouhani had earlier threatened the possible dis-ruption of regional oil shipments if its own exports were blocked by US sanctions.

