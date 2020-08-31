Trump in tweetstorm over man's death amid Portland protest clashes, pushes 'law and order'

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - President Donald Trump unleashed a tweetstorm early on Sunday (Aug 30) about Portland, Oregon, hours after a man was killed there during clashes between a large group of Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

The string of messages enlivened criticism from Democrats, including a top aide to presidential candidate Joe Biden, that Trump is looking to inflame unrest in US cities to help his re-election campaign.

The president retweeted a post that had used a profanity to describe Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler - commenting only to "Tone down the language, but TRUE!" - and others in which the original tweeters accused the mayor, a Democrat, of "war crimes" and of having blood on his hands.

Portland has been the site of protests, often violent, for months, following the killing of a Black man, George Floyd, by police in Minnesota in late May.

Trump praised as "GREAT PATRIOTS" the hundreds of his supporters who rolled into the city in a convoy of cars and trucks on Saturday.

Video posted on Twitter from Portland showed some of the caravan participants driving pickup trucks into protesters and shooting what appeared to be tear gas and paint-balls.

One member of the Trump contingent, wearing a hat bearing the insignia of right-wing group Patriot Prayer, was reportedly the person killed.

Police have not identified the man or the person who shot him.

Chad Wolf, Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security, blamed local officials in Portland and other cities for an "environment of lawlessness and chaos" that has led to fatal shootings as America's ideological divide clashes in an interview on Sunday on CBS.

Another string of posts from Trump late on Saturday night included one in which he shared a message from the conservative broadcaster One America News (OAN) that called ongoing protests against racism in the US an attempted coup aimed to "take down the president."

And Trump addressed a Twitter message on Sunday at Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington, saying the Democrat should "Clean up DC or the Federal Government will do it for you. Enough!!!"

LAW & ORDER!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

A White House spokesman said late on Saturday that Trump will travel to Kenosha on Tuesday, days after the Wisconsin city was rocked by protests after police were filmed shooting a black man, Jacob Blake, in the back multiple times at close range.

Since then, two people involved in a protest over Blake's shooting were killed and a third seriously wounded. A 17-year-old Trump supporter from Illinois, Kyle Rittenhouse, has been charged with two counts of homicide.

Trump has not directly addressed the Rittenhouse incident. Talking to reporters in Texas on Saturday, Trump, he said the matter was "under investigation right now and they'll be reporting back to me over the next 24 hours."

The president may meet with Blake's family while in Kenosha, campaign aide Lara Trump said on Fox News Sunday.

Representative Karen Bass, a California Democrat who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, said on CNN that Trump was travelling to Kenosha with "one purpose and one purpose only, and that is to agitate things and to make things worse."

"He will stoke it through his social media where he can, because he believes the violence helps him," said Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

"That is the sad and tragic truth about this."