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Trump, in North Carolina, says Democrats are soft on crime and communism

GASTONIA, North Carolina – US President Donald Trump campaigned in North Carolina on Sept 16 for a Republican Senate candidate who is trailing his Democratic opponent, hammering exaggerated claims that Democrats favour crime and communism.

Those themes are likely to be central to Trump’s promised series of appearances across the country to bolster his party ahead of Nov 3 midterm elections.

All 435 congressional seats and 34 of the Senate’s 100 seats will be up for grabs, and Democrats are favoured to regain control of the House while forecasts expect a close race for the Senate majority.

North Carolina was his first major campaign stop since the Republican Party’s midterm convention last week, when he repeatedly sought to portray Democrats as extreme and out of touch on cultural matters while promoting his hardline stance on immigration, a signature issue that twice helped vault him to the White House.

Trump sought to help Michael Whatley, who previously chaired the Republican National Committee, close a polling gap against former Democratic governor Roy Cooper.

Trump predicted electoral victory, while misstating the character of the Democratic Party, which has seen the rise of a few democratic socialists but is far from communist.

“You’re going to crush the communists, and that’s what they are, they’re communists... We will not be a socialist nation. I was right. They’re going for ‘communist’ nation,” he said.

A screen showed photos of what he said were some of the 3,500 North Carolina inmates who were freed during Cooper’s time as governor in a 2021 Covid-19-era settlement that reduced the state’s prison population.

“Roy Cooper wants migrant criminals like these set loose on North Carolina streets with sanctuary city policies. Michael Whatley wants them executed, arrested, or deported,” Trump told the partisan crowd during his one-hour appearance.

Trump remains a powerful force with the Republican base, but Whatley will also need to win over North Carolina’s large bloc of swing and unaffiliated voters as Republicans confront rising concerns over affordability that have strained Trump’s support among more moderate voters.

Trump repeated what he told Republicans at the convention in Dallas last week – to “pretend that I’m on the ballot”, even though he is not seeking election.

Democrats ahead in polls

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in the past week found Trump’s approval rating at 35 per cent, up from a record-low 33 per cent in the previous poll.

Democrats led Republicans 44 per cent to 37 per cent on the generic congressional ballot, the widest Democratic advantage in the Reuters/Ipsos series since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.

Unaffiliated voters account for roughly 40 per cent of North Carolina’s registered electorate, making them the state’s largest registration bloc.

Cooper led Whatley 49 per cent to 38 per cent among likely voters in a recent Elon University poll, while 54 per cent of North Carolina voters in the survey disapproved of Trump’s job performance and 31 per cent approved.

“It’s mathematically impossible to win the state without winning unaffiliated voters,” said veteran Republican strategist Paul Shumaker, a former adviser to departing Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who opted against seeking re-election.

“We Republicans have to understand that we have to address the affordability issue, and we have to be able to put unaffiliated voters’ minds at ease as it relates to the economy and affordability between now and November for the Senate race to remain in play.”

Fuel prices have added to the affordability challenge.

The national average for regular petrol was US$4.33 a gallon on Sept 15, while diesel reached a record US$6.27, according to AAA.

Trump attempted to blame Democrats for America’s affordability troubles.

“I got hit with this affordability word for a year and a half. And they’re the ones that caused the affordability problem,” Trump said, raising the issue of egg prices that became a concern during the 2021-2025 term of former president Joe Biden.

“We took care of the egg crisis. We took care of everything,” Trump said, apparently betting he can sway voters with rhetoric.

“If they (Democrats) get in, this country will go into a massive depression,” said Trump, who also promised once again to offer Americans a US$5,000 (S$6,382) rebate if the Republicans maintain control of Congress, although the proposal has failed to animate congressional Republicans who would need to approve the spending. REUTERS