Trump: I am not grooming Ivanka for political life

WASHINGTON (DPA) - US President Donald Trump says he is not grooming his daughter Ivanka for life in public office, following her outsized role at the recent Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Japan.

"Im not grooming her for office," Trump told reporters on Friday (July 5) outside the White House.

The president said "foreign leaders love her" and that her performance at the G-20 was "amazing."

The president also said his daughter had "sacrificed a lot."

Ivanka Trump, who serves as an adviser to the president, was seen as inserting herself into the conversations of foreign presidents and prime ministers during the recent summit in Japan.

The president has come under criticism for his family's role in the White House.

His son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also holds key roles on the Middle East, including the recent stalled attempt to restart the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.