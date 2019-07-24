Trump hopeful Khan can help broker Afghan peace

WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump has voiced optimism that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan could help broker a political settlement to end the nearly 18-year-old US war in Afghanistan, and held out the possibility of restoring aid to Islamabad.

"I think Pakistan is going to help us out to extricate ourselves," Mr Trump said on Monday, with Mr Khan sitting next to him at the start of a White House meeting.

Mr Trump spoke of possibly restoring US$1.3 billion (S$1.8 billion) in American aid that he had cut last year, depending on the results of the meeting, and offered to mediate in the longstanding dispute between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir region.

The United States and Pakistan have a complicated relationship. Mr Trump last year complained on Twitter that the Pakistanis "have given us nothing but lies & deceit" and "give safe haven" to militants.

Pakistan denies the accusations.

"They were really, I think, subversive. They were going against us," Mr Trump said on Monday, but added that the US relationship with Pakistan had improved.

Mr Khan told Mr Trump that a peace deal with the Taleban was closer than it had ever been.

MILITARY ROUTE I could win that war in a week. I just don't want to kill 10 million people. If I wanted to win that war, Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the Earth. It would be gone in 10 days. US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, suggesting that he always had military options in Afghanistan if diplomacy failed.

DEVASTATING RESULT There is no military solution in Afghanistan. If you go all-out military, there would be millions and millions of people who would die. PAKISTANI PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN, on how seeking peace in Afghanistan was the better option.

"We hope that in the coming days we will be able to urge the Taleban to speak to the Afghan government and come to a settlement, a political solution," Mr Khan said during the Oval Office meeting.

Mr Trump wants to wrap up US military involvement in Afghanistan and sees Pakistan's cooperation as crucial to any deal to end the war and ensure the country does not become a base for militant groups. Mr Trump even suggested that he always had military options in Afghanistan if diplomacy failed.

"I could win that war in a week. I just don't want to kill 10 million people," he said, describing what he said were prepared military plans in Afghanistan. "If I wanted to win that war, Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the Earth. It would be gone in 10 days."

Mr Khan agreed quickly that seeking peace in Afghanistan was the better option. "There is no military solution in Afghanistan," Mr Khan said. "If you go all-out military, there would be millions and millions of people who would die."

Washington wants Islamabad to pressure the Taleban into a permanent ceasefire and take part in talks with the Afghan government.

Meanwhile, US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was set to travel to Afghanistan and to Qatar, where he will resume talks with the Taleban, from Monday to Aug 1, the State Department said.

The Pentagon said Pakistan's army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was to meet the top American military officer, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford, later on Monday.

Analysts believe Gen Bajwa will play a key role in behind-the-scenes discussions, with the military looking to persuade Washington to restore aid and cooperation.

Mr Khan arrived in the US on Sunday, landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia where a picture of him riding the airport's people mover with other travellers caused a minor social media uproar about the lack of pomp and circumstance.

The Pakistani leader received more of an official welcome on Monday at the White House, where Mr Trump greeted him in front of the West Wing before a bilateral meeting and a working lunch.

US officials last week said the President's meeting with Mr Khan was an attempt to repair relations between the two countries, though they said the Trump administration remained "clear-eyed" about the continuing links between Pakistan and terrorist groups.

Islamabad's continued imprisonment of Shakil Afridi, a Pakistani doctor who reportedly helped the US confirm the location of Osama bin Laden, also remains a sore spot between the two sides, officials said. Mr Trump has said he planned to press for the release of Afridi.

But Mr Khan claimed in an interview with Fox News that Pakistan's main spy agency had provided the US with the lead that helped them find and kill Osama.

Pakistan has until now officially denied having any knowledge of the terror chief until he was shot dead in a night time raid by US special forces on May 2, 2011, an incident that was a major national embarrassment and caused ties between the two countries to plummet.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES