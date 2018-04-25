Trump hints at common ground on Iran nuke deal

US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 24, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
United States President Donald Trump said yesterday there is a chance he and French President Emmanuel Macron could find common ground on an international agreement on Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Mr Macron is in Washington, in part, to convince Mr Trump not to walk away from the deal and scuttle years' worth of hard-won diplomatic gains.

The US leader groused that the accord - inked three years ago by the United States, Iran, Europe, Russia and China - does nothing to tackle Teheran's ballistic missile programme or reduce support for militant groups across the Middle East. He faces a May 12 deadline to decide on the fate of the accord.

Western sanctuary
