Trump hints at comeback of sorts as he bids goodbye

WASHINGTON • Mr Donald Trump skipped the inauguration of successor Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States in an extraordinary break with tradition and hinted at a comeback of sorts as he left the White House for the last time yesterday.

"So just a goodbye. We love you. We will be back in some form," Mr Trump, 74, told supporters before boarding Air Force One for a flight to his home in Florida. "Have a good life. We will see you soon," he said at the end of off-the-cuff comments delivered to supporters at Joint Base Andrews, discarding prepared remarks in which he was supposed to have thanked Mr Biden by name.

He left the White House on a red carpet, hand in hand with Mrs Melania Trump, the First Lady, and spoke briefly with reporters before boarding his helicopter, where he stood in the doorway one last instant, waving goodbye.

That made him the first outgoing president since Andrew Johnson in 1869 to skip the Inauguration Day ceremony that marks the formal transfer of power, in a final display of pique at his failure to win re-election in November.

The Marine One helicopter took off from the South Lawn of the White House at about 8.18am for the short flight to Joint Base Andrews in suburban Maryland, where the President held a farewell event with administration veterans and other supporters.

Mr Trump was greeted on the tarmac by his family on a cold and blustery morning as his standard campaign rally soundtrack played in the background.

After a 21-gun salute and a rendition of Hail to the Chief, he spoke for about 10 minutes.

He listed his administration's achievements and claimed success in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic that has caused more than 400,000 deaths in the US.

He also said serving as president was his "greatest honour".

"I will always fight for you. I will be watching, I will be listening and I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck, great success," he said.

After that, he and Mrs Trump boarded Air Force One for the journey to Florida, where they will reside. The plane taxied and lifted off as Frank Sinatra's classic song My Way played over loudspeakers.

Mr Trump did not speak to Mr Biden, but left a note for him at the White House, according to people familiar with the matter.

The White House had difficulty finding guests to attend the farewell ceremony. Some key figures in his administration and partners on Capitol Hill - including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and top House Republican Kevin McCarthy - declined the invitation, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr Trump's arrival at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach was timed to get him behind the wall of the resort before his term as president expired at noon.

Tensions have soared on Capitol Hill, where the Senate is expected to put Mr Trump on trial soon following his record second impeachment by the House of Representatives over the Capitol riot.

On Tuesday, Senator McConnell flatly blamed Mr Trump for the violent rampage at the Capitol on Jan 6, saying the mob that stormed the building had been "fed lies" and "provoked by the President" to carry out its assault.

It was a notable condemnation from the senator who will play a leading role in determining whether enough Republicans join Democrats to find Mr Trump guilty, allowing them to disqualify him from holding office in the future.

