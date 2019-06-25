Trump has no plans to meet North Korea's Kim during South Korea visit: US official

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump has no plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when he travels to South Korea over the weekend after attending a summit of the Group of 20 leaders in Japan, a senior administration official said on Monday (June 24).

Asked by reporters whether Mr Trump would travel to the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas during the visit, the official declined to comment on Mr Trump's schedule.

Mr Trump said earlier on Monday he sent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a "very friendly letter" in response to birthday greetings he received last week from Mr Kim.

The exchange of letters comes as the two countries remain at odds over the future of North Korea's nuclear program and before Mr Trump leaves on Wednesday for an Asia trip that will include a stop in South Korea.

Mr Trump said the letter he received last week from Kim contained a birthday greeting.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement overnight that "correspondence between the two leaders has been ongoing."

Despite the tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions, Trump has maintained that he has a good relationship with Kim.

Related Story Donald Trump to meet Moon Jae-in amid hopes of fresh talks with North Korea

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday he hoped a letter Trump sent to Kim could pave the way for a revival of stalled nuclear talks.