Trump gets Republican go-ahead to fire Sessions

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump, who has long threatened to fire Attorney-General Jeff Sessions, may have received a crucial go-ahead signal from two Republican senators with a key condition attached: Wait until after the November elections.

Confronted with the criminal convictions this week of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen, the President has only reaffirmed his open resentment that Mr Sessions recuse himself from what has become a wide-ranging investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The pivotal message on Thursday came from Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who oscillates between criticising the President's policies and defending him.

"The President's entitled to an Attorney-General he has faith in, somebody that's qualified for the job, and I think there will come a time, sooner rather than later, where it will be time to have a new face and a fresh voice at the Department of Justice," Mr Graham told reporters.

But he added that forcing out Mr Sessions before November "would create havoc" with efforts to confirm Mr Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, as well as with the mid-term elections on Nov 6 that will determine whether Republicans keep control of Congress.

Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the Judiciary Committee's chairman, also changed his position on Thursday, saying he would be able to make time for hearings for a new Attorney-General after saying in the past that the panel was too busy to tackle that explosive possibility.

TRUMP AIRS ANGER I put in an Attorney-General that never took control of the Justice Department. U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, on his unhappiness with Attorney-General Jeff Sessions.

It was not clear, though, whether the senators' comments were intended to endorse a move on Mr Sessions later, or to coax Mr Trump out of taking action now.

Mr Trump said in an interview with Fox News that aired on Thursday: "I put in an Attorney-General that never took control of the Justice Department, Jeff Sessions. And it's sort of an incredible thing."

Mr Sessions, an early backer of Mr Trump, defended his performance in a statement on Thursday.

"We have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President's agenda," Mr Sessions said. "While I am Attorney-General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations."

Two federal investigations are drawing closer to the President.

Mr Mueller's probe - which extends to whether anyone close to Mr Trump conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election and whether Mr Trump sought to obstruct justice - has been newly energised after Manafort's conviction.

And the President may face a separate investigation sparked by the guilty plea of Cohen, his longtime fixer, who said under oath in federal court that Mr Trump directed him to make hush payments to two women in violation of federal campaign law.

Mr Trump yesterday mocked Mr Sessions. In early morning tweets, he quoted from the statement Mr Sessions had issued. "'Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations'. Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look into all of the corruption on the 'other side'," Mr Trump wrote.

He listed what he said were examples of such foul play: Hillary Clinton e-mails that were deleted, what he called lies by former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey, and what Mr Trump described as conflicts of interest affecting Mr Mueller.

In a later tweet, he listed more things he said Mr Sessions should probe, including a dossier said to include salacious details about Mr Trump and what the Republican leader said was illegal surveillance of his campaign.

