Trump formally nominates Todd Blanche to be US attorney-general

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Acting US attorney-general Todd Blanche testifying during a House Committee hearing in Washington DC, on June 2, 2026.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on June 8 formally nominated Todd Blanche to serve as attorney-general, moving to install his former personal lawyer as the top US law enforcement official.

Trump submitted Blanche’s nomination to the US Senate, the White House said, days after Trump committed to giving Blanche, who has been serving as acting attorney-general since April, the permanent nod.

The nomination is a vote of confidence in Blanche after the Justice Department was forced to backtrack from a plan to create a nearly US$1.8 billion (S$2.3 billion) fund for victims of what Trump has called government “weaponisation.”

The plan drew fierce backlash, much of it directed at Blanche, from Republican and Democratic lawmakers. REUTERS