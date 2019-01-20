Trump firm on wall but will offer incentives to Democrats: Source

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump plans to renew his demand for a border wall but also offer incentives to congressional Democrats in an announcement that will not include a declaration of a national emergency, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The person would not discuss what Mr Trump planned to offer to the Democrats, who now control the US Congress, beyond saying that it may have something to do with immigration.

The Democrats, who have adamantly refused his demands for US$5.7 billion (S$7.7 billion) for the wall, have called for protections for young immigrants who came to the US as children, and other immigration reforms.

The dispute over the wall led to a partial government shutdown that entered its 29th day yesterday.

Although Mr Trump hinted that he might declare a national emergency to bypass Congress and fund the wall if other options failed, he does not plan to so in his announcement, which will take place at 3pm yesterday (4am Singapore time today), according to the person, who was granted anonymity to discuss the announcement beforehand.

With no end in sight for the shutdown, cultural institutions from Massachusetts to Oregon are moving to help unpaid federal workers spend some of their otherwise idle hours with loved ones enjoying art, science history or music.

Non-profit World Central Kitchen - founded by world renowned chef Jose Andres, who has helped feed hurricane victims in Puerto Rico and flood survivors in Houston - said it served free meals to more than 5,500 furloughed government employees last Thursday.

"It brings the federal community together and a lot of us are still working without pay," Department of Justice worker Dawn Win said. "It makes us continue to want to work."

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS