Trump feels well, may be discharged today: Doctors

WASHINGTON •United States President Donald Trump feels well and could be discharged as early as today, his doctors said yesterday.

"Today, he feels well, he's been up and around... Our hope is we can plan for discharge as early as tomorrow," Dr Brian Garibaldi, who is part of the team treating the President, said in a 10-minute update at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre yesterday morning.

The President continues to improve and is walking around, the doctors said.

This came as a poll showed Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden slightly widening his lead over the President by one or two points to give him a 10-point edge.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted last Friday and Saturday found that a majority of Americans think Mr Trump could have avoided infection if he had taken the virus more seriously.

Fifty-one per cent of likely voters backed Mr Biden, while 41 per cent said they would vote for Mr Trump.

In a video message from the hospital last Saturday, the President, looking pale and drawn but managing some humour, said "we're working hard to get me all the way back".

"Over the next period of a few days, I guess that's the real test, so we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days," he said in the video.

The message was greeted with loud cheers and honking of car horns by a small crowd of supporters outside the hospital.

The video, and pictures released later by the White House showing the President apparently working at a desk, seemed designed to allay mounting concerns triggered by conflicting information from his doctors and the White House.

Last Saturday afternoon, doctors had offered a rosy assessment that he was "very energetic", but statements by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows gave a different account, with Mr Meadows saying the President's condition had been "very concerning".

His remarks reportedly angered the President, and Mr Meadows told Fox News last Saturday night that there had been an "unbelievable improvement".

Yesterday, White House physician Sean Conley said Mr Trump had two episodes of transient dip in oxygen saturation.

Mr Biden last Saturday told an audience in Michigan that while he did not want to be attacking Mr Trump and the First Lady now, he said the President's response to the pandemic was "unconscionable".

