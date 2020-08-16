Trump eyes Putin meeting before November election, NBC reports

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - US President Donald Trump told aides he would like to hold an in-person meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin before the US election in November, NBC reported, citing four people familiar with the discussions.

Administration officials have looked into a variety of times and places for another Trump-Putin summit, including possibly next month in New York, NBC cited the people as saying.

The aim of a summit would be for the two leaders to announce progress toward a new nuclear arms control agreement between Russia and the US, the people said, according to NBC.

One option would be for Mr Trump and Mr Putin to sign a blueprint for a way ahead in talks on extending New START, a nuclear arms control treaty between the US and Russia that expires next year, NBC cited three of the people as saying.

A White House official said the president's team aims to have him hold more meetings with world leaders in the weeks leading up to the election, NBC reported. A Kremlin spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the news service said.