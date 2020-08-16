Trump eyes Putin meeting before November election, NBC reports

US President Donald Trump meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Osaka on June 28, 2020. Mr Trump said he would like to meet Mr Putin before the US election in November.
WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - US President Donald Trump told aides he would like to hold an in-person meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin before the US election in November, NBC reported, citing four people familiar with the discussions.

Administration officials have looked into a variety of times and places for another Trump-Putin summit, including possibly next month in New York, NBC cited the people as saying.

The aim of a summit would be for the two leaders to announce progress toward a new nuclear arms control agreement between Russia and the US, the people said, according to NBC.

One option would be for Mr Trump and Mr Putin to sign a blueprint for a way ahead in talks on extending New START, a nuclear arms control treaty between the US and Russia that expires next year, NBC cited three of the people as saying.

A White House official said the president's team aims to have him hold more meetings with world leaders in the weeks leading up to the election, NBC reported. A Kremlin spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the news service said.

