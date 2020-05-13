Trump ends briefing abruptly after Asian-American reporter's questions

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump abruptly ended his coronavirus press briefing after getting into a testy exchange with an Asian-American reporter.

CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang on Monday asked Mr Trump why he continued to insist that the US was doing better than other countries when it came to testing for the virus. "Why does that matter?" she asked. "Why is this a global competition when, every day, Americans are still losing their lives?"

Mr Trump replied: "They're losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that's a question you should ask China. Don't ask me, ask China that question, OK?"

Ms Jiang, who identifies herself in her Twitter bio as a "Chinese born West Virginian", pushed back. "Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically?" she said, implying that it was due to her race.

"I'm saying it to anybody who would ask a nasty question like that," Mr Trump said.

He then attempted to move on to another reporter as Ms Jiang continued to press him about his response. Mr Trump called on another female reporter but then immediately called on someone else.

When the woman tried to ask her question, Mr Trump abruptly ended the press conference and left the room.

The Internet was quick to rally round Ms Jiang, with the hashtag #StandWithWeijiaJiang soon trending on Twitter.

Among those who expressed support was Star Trek actor and prominent Asian-American activist George Takei, who said in a tweet: "I #StandWithWeijiaJiang against Trump's racist tantrums."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE