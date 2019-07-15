Trump ditched Iran deal to spite Obama: Ex-envoy

LONDON • Britain's recent ambassador to Washington believed US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iranian nuclear deal because it was associated with his predecessor Barack Obama, leaked documents showed.

"The administration is set upon an act of diplomatic vandalism, seemingly for ideological and personality reasons - it was Obama's deal," Mr Kim Darroch wrote in a diplomatic cable in May last year.

The cable was included in a second batch of leaked reports published by the Mail on Sunday newspaper, the first of which caused Mr Darroch to resign last week.

In May last year, Britain's then foreign minister Boris Johnson went to Washington to try to persuade Mr Trump not to abandon the Iran deal.

In a cable sent afterwards, Mr Darroch indicated there were divisions in Mr Trump's team over the decision, and criticised the White House for a lack of long-term strategy.

"They can't articulate any 'day-after' strategy; and contacts with the State Department this morning suggest no sort of plan for reaching out to partners and allies, whether in Europe or the region," Mr Darroch wrote.

He reported back that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during his talks with Mr Johnson, "did some subtle distancing by talking throughout about 'the President's decision'".

The newspaper reported that, according to Mr Darroch, Mr Pompeo hinted that he had tried but failed to "sell" a revised text to Mr Trump.

In 2015, the United States, China, Britain, France, Russia and Germany signed a deal with Iran to limit its nuclear programme in exchange for a partial lifting of international economic sanctions.

Mr Trump had long been critical of the deal and withdrew the US on May 8 last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE