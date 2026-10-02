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Trump directed use of taxpayer money for ads praising his presidency

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The latest ads promoting US President Donald Trump come as his standing with the public has dropped.

The latest ads promoting US President Donald Trump come as his standing with the public has dropped.

PHOTO: AFP

Maggie Haberman, Hamed Aleaziz, Shane Goldmacher and Jonathan Swan

  • President Trump directed the use of US$20 million in Department of Homeland Security funds for TV ads praising his presidency, despite legal and political criticisms.
  • The ads aired on major networks, featured campaign-style content, and were labelled as government-paid public service announcements.
  • Trump continues to heavily fund midterm campaigns through his super PAC, while taxpayer-funded ads promote his image amid declining approval ratings.

AI generated

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump personally instructed his budget director to use taxpayer money for TV ads praising him and his presidency, setting in motion a US$20 million (S$25.6 million) contract that used funds from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), according to people familiar with the matter.

The ads have run across cable and network television – on Fox News, CNN and MS Now, with football games on Fox and with national newscasts on CBS, ABC and NBC, including Meet The Press, which Trump is known to watch.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.