Trump directed use of taxpayer money for ads praising his presidency
Maggie Haberman, Hamed Aleaziz, Shane Goldmacher and Jonathan Swan
- President Trump directed the use of US$20 million in Department of Homeland Security funds for TV ads praising his presidency, despite legal and political criticisms.
- The ads aired on major networks, featured campaign-style content, and were labelled as government-paid public service announcements.
- Trump continues to heavily fund midterm campaigns through his super PAC, while taxpayer-funded ads promote his image amid declining approval ratings.
AI generated
WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump personally instructed his budget director to use taxpayer money for TV ads praising him and his presidency, setting in motion a US$20 million (S$25.6 million) contract that used funds from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), according to people familiar with the matter.
The ads have run across cable and network television – on Fox News, CNN and MS Now, with football games on Fox and with national newscasts on CBS, ABC and NBC, including Meet The Press, which Trump is known to watch.