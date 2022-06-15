Trump 'detached from reality', full of conspiracy theories

WASHINGTON • Former president Donald Trump deluged aides with wild voter fraud conspiracy theories after losing the 2020 US election, his top law-enforcement official said in testimony revealed on Monday by a congressional probe which Mr Trump branded a "mockery of justice".

Appearing in a pre-recorded deposition at a congressional hearing into the Jan 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol, former attorney general Bill Barr described his then-boss as having no interest in the facts that debunked his groundless narrative.

"I was demoralised because I thought, boy... he's become detached from reality if he really believes this stuff," Mr Barr told the House committee investigating the insurrection by supporters of Mr Trump.

"When I went into this and would tell him how crazy some of these allegations were, there was never an indication of interest in the actual facts," said Mr Barr, who likened addressing Mr Trump's avalanche of false allegations with playing the game "whack-a-mole".

The panel is holding six hearings throughout this month to outline its case that the riot at the seat of US democracy in Washington was the culmination of a seven-step conspiracy by Mr Trump and his inner circle to overturn his defeat by Mr Joe Biden.

Mr Trump ignored repeated warnings from top aides against falsely claiming the November 2020 election was stolen, according to testimony unveiled by the panel.

"We will tell the story of how Donald Trump lost the election - and knew he lost the election - and, as a result of his loss, decided to wage an attack on our democracy," the committee's Democratic chairman Bennie Thompson said in his opening remarks.

Mr Trump released his first extended reaction to the probe on Monday evening, with a rambling 12-page statement in which he called the panel a "mockery of justice" and a "Kangaroo Court hoping to distract the American people from the great pain they are experiencing".

The second of six planned hearings was shown video-recorded accounts from the former president's advisers, including Mr Barr and campaign manager Bill Stepien, saying they repeatedly counselled him not to declare victory on election night because he had not won - but that Mr Trump went ahead anyway.

"He thought I was wrong, he told me so, and that they were going to go in a different direction," Mr Stepien said.

Mr Thompson's deputy on the panel, Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney, said Mr Trump chose to listen to the advice of "apparently inebriated" former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani "to just claim he won, and insist that the vote counting stop - to falsely claim everything was fraudulent".

Mr Trump started pushing what came to be known as his "Big Lie" around 2.30am on Nov 4, 2020, prematurely declaring victory on the night of an election he ultimately lost to Mr Biden by seven million votes.

Mr Barr also said in his testimony that Mr Trump claimed major fraud "right out of the box on election night... before there was actually any potential of looking at evidence".

The committee said the initial claim of fraud grew quickly into a conspiracy to cling to power by Mr Trump and his inner circle - and a fundraising campaign that raised US$250 million (S$350 million) between election night and the Capitol insurrection.

The committee's senior investigative counsel, Ms Amanda Wick, said much of the cash was funnelled into a political action committee that made donations to pro-Trump organisations.

"As early as April 2020, Mr Trump claimed that the only way he could lose an election would be as a result of fraud," Democratic panel member Zoe Lofgren said.

"The big lie was also a big rip-off," she said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE