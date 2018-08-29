Trump deflates hopes for deal with China after Mexico pact

HONG KONG • US President Donald Trump has said it is not the right time for trade negotiations with China, denting expectations for a near-term deal after a breakthrough agreement between the United States and Mexico.

Speaking to reporters during his announcement on Monday of the new Mexico accord, Mr Trump said he is rejecting overtures from China to negotiate as he tries to achieve a less "one-sided" trade policy.

"They want to talk," Mr Trump said. But "it's just not the right time to talk right now, to be honest".

Mr Trump's remarks are his latest in recent weeks to suggest that he does not see a quick end to trade tensions with China, stoking concerns in Beijing that his actions are part of a wider plan to contain the nation's rise.

The US and Mexico have agreed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) and Mr Trump called on Canada to join the deal soon or risk being left out.

The Mexico breakthrough will embolden Mr Trump's trade hawks to double down on demands for concessions from China, according to Mr Robert Carnell and Mr Prakash Sakpal, economists at ING Bank in Singapore.

"As far as China and Asia are concerned, this new Mexico deal solves nothing," they wrote in a note. "It strengthens the US position to play hardball with China. This doesn't look good for the region."

Because the nature of the dispute between China and the US is more complex, officials in Beijing are likely of the view that it will be much tougher to resolve, Ms Amy Celico, principal of Albright Stonebridge Group and previously senior director for China Affairs at the Office of the US Trade Representative, told Bloomberg Television.

"For US-China trade, it is going to be much more difficult to come to a short-term resolution, particularly if we sit back for a minute and look at some of the rhetoric coming out of this administration," Ms Celico said. "The hawks are certainly in the ascendancy on China trade policy."

Still, Mr Trump did hold the door open for an eventual resolution with China.

"It's been too one-sided for too many years, for too many decades and so it's not the right time to talk," he said. "But eventually I'm sure that we'll be able to work out a deal with China."

