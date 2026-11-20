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Trump defends calling Russia’s Putin a friend, but says he ‘can’t speak’ to whether he’s a friend to the US

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has defended calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a friend but says he “can’t speak” to whether the Russian leader is a friend to the US.

Trump raised eyebrows in China days ago with his warm welcome and repeated references to his Russian counterpart as his “friend,” and he did not back away from that in the briefing room on Nov 20.

The Republican president appeared to sidestep a question about whether he sees Putin as a friend to the United States.

“I can’t speak to America,” he said, without expounding before he shifted to his “very good” personal relationship with Putin and repeated his longstanding grievances over the extended federal probe into Russian attempts to influence US voters in the 2016 presidential election.

“I consider him to be somebody that I have a very good relationship (with),” Trump said. “It’s actually very good.”

Trump broadly praised Putin and China’s Xi Jinping after bilateral and trilateral meetings among the trio.

Putin, Trump insisted, would “love to end the war” in Ukraine, but said both Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky are “stuck in it.”

“You have two guys that don’t know how to end it,” he said.

“We’re trying to help them. You have two people that hate each other.”

Trump insisted his relationships with the other world leaders is a key to an eventual peace.

“You know, you’re very lucky to have somebody that has a relationship with the heads of the most powerful countries,” he said. AP