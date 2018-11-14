Trump could answer written Russia probe questions this week

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President Donald Trump is expected to provide written answers to questions from the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election as soon as this week, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday (Nov 13).

The questions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller that Mr Trump is preparing to answer relate only to Moscow's involvement in the election, and not to whether Mr Trump may have tried to obstruct the Russia investigation, the source told Reuters.

Among the topics covered is a June 2016 meeting between the President's son, Mr Donald Trump Jr, other members of Mr Trump's campaign team and a group of Russians, the source said.

Mr Trump met with his lawyers this week in anticipation of responding to the questions, according to the source.

Mr Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for Mr Trump, declined to comment, as did Mr Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counsel.

Mr Trump's lawyers have been negotiating with Mr Mueller's team since last year over whether he will sit for an interview. That question still has not been settled, the source said on Tuesday.

Last month, Mr Giuliani told Reuters that Mr Trump would be willing to answer questions in writing on whether his campaign had colluded with Moscow to influence the 2016 election, but not whether he had acted to obstruct the Russia probe.

It is not clear whether Mr Mueller may press Mr Trump to try to answer questions on obstruction at some point.

In an NBC News interview last year, Mr Trump tied his May 2017 decision to fire FBI director James Comey to the investigation into Russian election meddling. At the time of his firing, Mr Comey was leading the investigation.

Mr Trump last summer denied knowing about the Trump Tower meeting with Russians who had promised damaging information about Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

But Mr Trump dictated a statement from Air Force One about the meeting that Mr Mark Corallo, a former spokesman for Mr Trump's legal team, viewed as false, a person familiar told Reuters in January.

The statement issued by Mr Trump Jr said that he and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya "primarily discussed a programme about the adoption of Russian children".

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia interfered in the election to try to tip it toward Mr Trump by undermining Democratic candidate Clinton.

Moscow has denied any interference, while Mr Trump has denied any collusion with Russia and any obstruction of justice.