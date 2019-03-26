Trump cleared but still faces array of probes

With Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report exonerating US President Donald Trump from suspicion of colluding with Russia during his 2016 election campaign, the Russia cloud has lifted and impeaching the President seems off the table.

But the Democratic Party is seizing on an apparent equivocation on the issue of whether Mr Trump obstructed justice.

And though the collusion allegation may soon be old news, Mr Trump still faces an array of separate investigations that could dog him in his 2020 re-election effort.

