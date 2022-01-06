Trump cancels news conference on US Capitol attack anniversary

WASHINGTON • Former United States president Donald Trump on Tuesday abruptly cancelled a news conference that he had scheduled at his Mar-a-Lago resort for today on the one-year anniversary of the breaching of the US Capitol.

Mr Trump's initial decision on Dec 30 to counter-programme the remembrance events to be held on Capitol Hill had drawn immediate concern from Republicans and allies, who questioned the wisdom of his seizing the spotlight for himself, saying it would be a needless and harmful distraction.

Republicans, including Mr Trump in a statement on Tuesday, have tried to divert attention from the fact that it was his supporters who turned violent as they sought to stall the certification of the 2020 election, and to falsely blame House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the violence.

Mr Trump's encouraging speech to supporters on Jan 6 last year, delivered shortly before the riot, was the centrepiece of his second impeachment by the Democratic-led House of Representatives.

He was acquitted by the Senate when it failed to reach a two-thirds majority to convict him of "incitement of insurrection".

In his statement, Mr Trump faulted the media and the ongoing House investigation into the assault on the Capitol for his cancellation, but said he would "discuss many of those important topics" at a rally he is planning for Jan 15 in Arizona.

In recent days, according to people familiar with the matter, it became clear that Mr Trump's news conference would not likely receive the kind of blanket cable coverage that he generally desires, and some advisers urged him to reschedule for a day that would draw less attention to a low point of his presidency.

President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are scheduled to speak today, and Mrs Pelosi told lawmakers in a letter last week that there would be a full day of events, including a prayer vigil on the Capitol steps in the early evening.

"These events are intended as an observance of reflection, remembrance and recommitment, in a spirit of unity, patriotism and prayerfulness," she wrote.

Mr Biden will mark the one-year anniversary with a speech warning of the threats to democracy.

The White House said he would push back against Mr Trump's false claims, adopted by many of his followers, that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud, as well as attempts to downplay the violence of the worst assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812.

"The President is going to speak to the truth of what happened, not the lies that some have spread since, and the peril it has posed to the rule of law and our system of democratic governance," White House spokesman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday, in the first preview of Mr Biden's remarks.