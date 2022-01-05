Trump cancels Jan 6 news conference on Capitol riot anniversary

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Former US President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled a news conference he had scheduled to coincide with observances of the Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters, saying he'd provide comments instead at a rally planned for Jan 15 in Arizona.

Mr Trump didn't specifically say why he was cancelling the event at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida that he announced on Dec 21 but in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 4) accused the news media and the House committee investigating the deadly attack of "total bias and dishonesty".

In a statement last month to announce the press conference, Mr Trump suggested that his comments would likely centre around his false claims that widespread voting fraud was the cause for his Nov 2020 loss to Mr Joe Biden. He has criticised Republicans who have not publicly supported those claims.

Politico reported on Tuesday night that the cancellation occurred after several Republican senators, in interviews, expressed misgivings because the event could force them to again confront his false scenario of a stolen election.

Mr Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris plan to speak at the Capitol on Thursday morning, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has scheduled events including testimonials from lawmakers about their experience during the attack.