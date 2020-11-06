Trump campaign says more legal action coming, predicts victory as early as Friday

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President Donald Trump's campaign said on Thursday (Nov 5) it expected to launch additional legal action in Pennsylvania and Nevada and predicted that the Republican incumbent would emerge victorious in the US election by as early as Friday evening.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien told reporters on a conference call that Mr Trump was "alive and well" with regards to the presidential race.

Campaign adviser Jason Miller said he expected legal action in Pennsylvania to ensure visibility on previous ballots that have been counted in that state.

The President on Thursday morning tweeted: "Big legal win in Pennsylvania!"

Also expressing optimism, challenger Joe Biden's campaign manager said the Democrat is nearing parity with the Republican Trump in Pennsylvania and expected the remaining ballots to tilt in Mr Biden's favour.

As counting continued two days after Election Day, slowed by large numbers of mail-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Biden was leading in Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona and closing in on Mr Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Multiple Trump lawsuits and a recount request would have to succeed and find in some cases tens of thousands of invalid ballots to reverse the result if Mr Biden does prevail.

For live updates and results, follow our US election live coverage.