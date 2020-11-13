Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus

Lewandowski (centre) speaking to reporters in Philadelphia on Nov. 5, 2020.
Lewandowski (centre) speaking to reporters in Philadelphia on Nov. 5, 2020.PHOTO: NYTIMES
  • Published
    44 min ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Corey Lewandowski, one of President Donald Trump's most trusted advisers, tested positive for the coronavirus, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday (Nov 12).

Lewandowski, who served as Trump's campaign manager for a portion of his 2016 bid for the White House and was advising his current re-election effort, was in Philadelphia challenging ballot-counting procedures last week and believes he was infected while there, the source said.

The source said Lewandowski, who tested positive on Wednesday, was experiencing no symptoms.

 

