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US President Donald Trump hailed plans for “a major new pipeline in Alaska to export affordable, abundant supplies of energy to our allies and friends across the Pacific."

MANILA – US President Donald Trump referred to Venezuela as an “acquisition” while touting an increasing supply of US energy he said will benefit American allies including the Philippines.

“We have more energy than any country in the world,” Trump said during a meeting in Manila with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Nov 18.

“If you add Russia and Saudi Arabia together, we’re much bigger than those two combined. And then you add Venezuela – which was our new acquisition.”

“It was an acquisition, whether people like to say that or not,” Trump said of Venezuela.

He said the war or “whatever it may be” with the South American nation lasted 48 minutes, referring to the US operation in January to depose former Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro.

Under an agreement reached after Maduro’s ouster, the US attained a majority control of a large amount of Venezuela’s oil wealth.

North American Blue Energy Partners, the US government-backed producer of Venezuelan oil, plans to more than double crude output in just over two years.

The US president also hailed plans for “a major new pipeline in Alaska to export affordable, abundant supplies of energy to our allies and friends across the Pacific. And the Philippines would be a very natural partner in this effort.”

Trump additionally pointed to collaboration with Manila on nuclear energy.

“For the Philippines to embrace American technology in its first modern nuclear project would underscore the strength of the important relationship, and we’re going to probably do something very big having to do with nuclear,” the US president said.

The Philippines, a longstanding treaty ally of the US, faces major pressure from the depletion of its main Malampaya gas field, which has fuelled a fifth of its power plants.

In 2023, the nation began importing liquefied natural gas for the first time as production at its main Malampaya gas field dwindled. BLOOMBERG