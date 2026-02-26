Trump calls Robert De Niro ‘sick, demented’ after actor criticises US leader in podcast

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump on Feb 25 called screen legend Robert De Niro “sick and demented” after the actor urged Americans to “resist” Mr Trump’s administration.

The Taxi Driver (1976) and The Godfather Part II (1974) star is a vocal critic of Mr Trump, and used his lifetime achievement award speech at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025 to slam the “philistine” president.

“Trump deranged Robert De Niro, another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying – some of which is seriously criminal!” Mr Trump wrote in a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform.

Mr Trump also attacked Democratic lawmakers Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib in the post.

His remarks came after De Niro criticised the President in a podcast aired Feb 23 , saying: “Everybody has to stick together to get them out and get back on track.”

“The story is our country, and Trump is destroying it, and who knows what his reasons are, but it’s sick,” the 82-year-old actor told The Best People With Nicolle Wallace podcast.

He added: “People have to resist, resist, resist, resist, resist. That’s the only way.” AFP